Talked about specific measures for the holidays - Zelensky held a meeting with representatives of Defense and Security

Zelensky held an important meeting with representatives of Defense and Security.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported it in his video address.

"There were Zaluzhny, Monastyrsky, Danilov, Budanov and others. The key issues are, of course, the situation on the front lines, the situation in big cities, as well as specific security measures, given the holidays and the important political events of the week - meetings, negotiations," he said.

