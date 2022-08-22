"We have a closed sociology: Russian society is already beginning to wobble," Danilov

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, stated that Russian citizens are beginning to doubt the rightness of the war with Ukraine.

This is evidenced by closed sociology, he said, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LigaBusinessInform.

"We have a closed sociology recently conducted in the Russian Federation. Russian Federation society is already beginning to falter. And such unanimous support for their dictator Putin is no longer there. They are beginning to think about the responsibility that is to come. And most importantly, we have a separate study on women: they are starting to get very scared for their children, for their grandchildren, for their men. Because every day more and more of them are sent there in black packages," Danilov said.

After February 24, Russians in Ukraine were "mowed down in packs," Danilov said, and, according to this research, there are almost no families in Russia that do not have relatives or acquaintances who were killed or wounded in the war.

"And they are beginning to wonder whether they need to keep sending their children here," Danilov said.

He predicts that this will gradually affect internal unity in Russia and could lead to its disintegration.

"Russians called Crimea a 'red line' and said they couldn't put up with such an insult as the destruction of the Crimean bridge. However, they will have to swallow not only that, but also many things that await them in the next 5-7 years," Danilov said.