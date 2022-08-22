Speculation that the Ukrainian authorities were not preparing for war is manipulation and taking certain facts out of context - Kuleba

Ukraine’s leadership took very seriously the information received in October 2021 from U.S. Intelligence about Russia’s preparations for an invasion, and a plan of action - a three-tiered deterrence package - was developed at the same time.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UkrInform.

"Certainly, after their, unfortunately, triumphant success with anticipating the scale of Russian Federation's attack, we have no doubts about the American Intelligence data yet, neither we nor our other partners, who also doubted the veracity of this evidence before February 24," Kuleba said.

The minister said that "a certain narrative" is now unfolding in Ukraine and in this context said that he met with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries during the February 19 Munich Security Conference. According to him, several ministers came up to him and "quietly, in his ear, said that you are not in a hurry, we have our own assessments, we do not believe that there will be a big war."

"These attempts now to construct such a matrix, that everyone believed in one thing, and one Ukraine did not believe in something, are false. In fact, there was no such thing. It's just that the responsibility on us was much higher," the Head of Ukrainian diplomacy explained.

The Head of the Foreign Ministry also noted that in October 2021, when Ukraine had already begun to receive, albeit not complete, but fragmentary information from the U.S. about Russia's preparations for a new invasion, Ukraine took it very seriously.

"Yes, nobody - neither the President nor I came out with comments, but the President then instructed me to develop a comprehensive plan of action. And we came out with what was then called a three-tiered deterrence package - active de-escalation diplomacy, preparation of sanctions, and supply of weapons. That's October 2021. So when someone starts saying, `You ignored there, you didn't prepare,' it's just manipulation and taking certain facts out of context," Kuleba emphasized.