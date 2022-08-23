This is not how we work. Ukraine is not involved in car bombing of Dugin’s daughter - Danilov

Behind the car bombing of Russian propagandist Darya Dugina were Russian special services. Ukraine had nothing to do with it.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"We don't work that way. We have more powerful tasks that our guys do. We had nothing to do with this lady's explosion - that's the work of Russian special services," he said.

Danilov noted that Alexander Dugin and his daughter were critical of the pace of so-called "special operation" because they wanted instant results

He added that the Russian FSB is already beginning to remove people who criticize the authorities.

"There are internal processes in the Russian Federation - this is a separate branch with its own view of the processes that should take place... Once again I will stress that our special services have nothing to do with this," added the NSDC Secretary.