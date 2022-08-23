Day of Kharkiv began with shelling of Kyiv district of city, Terekhov

On the day of Kharkiv, the Rashists shelled the Kyiv district of the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The morning of the City Day began with the shelling of the Kyiv district. A private house was hit, without casualties," the message says.

In addition, on the morning of August 23, social media users reported a fire at the Kharkiv factory, where there were no explosions.

As "Suspilne" informs, Yevhen Vasylenko, the spokesman of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, reported that a five-story building of an industrial enterprise in the Novobavarvy district of the city caught fire in Kharkiv, and the fire was contained around 06:30 a.m.

It is noted that there were no explosions before the fire.

