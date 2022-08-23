In Mykolaiv region, anti-aircraft defense shot down enemy X-31 missile. Russian occupiers continued shelling populated areas of region, - RMA

The Rashists directed a rocket at the Koblevo district, it was successfully shot down by the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, the enemy continued shelling populated areas of the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Mykolayiv RMA.

"According to the information of OC "South", yesterday, August 22, an air-based X-31 missile attacked the Mykolaiv region. The missile, aimed at the Koblevo region, was shot down by air defense forces over the sea. There were no losses or damage," the message says.

It is noted that yesterday, August 22, from 07:00 p.m. till midnight, there was shelling of the outskirts of the village in the Bashtan district. Novoaleksandrivka of the Ingul community. There are no casualties.

"The shelling of the Shirokivska hromada continues. So, on August 22, approximately from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the village of Chervona Dolyna was shelled. Four residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties. Also, on August 23, approximately at 01:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m., there were shelling near the village of Shiroke. Around 05:30 a.m., there were shellings outside the villages of Poliana, Chervona Dolyna, and Shiroke. There were no casualties," the RMA added.

Settlements of the Bereznehuvate district, located on the demarcation line, remain under constant fire. So, on the night of August 23, at 02:08 a.m., Bereznehuvate was shelled. Due to the fall of ammunition and their fragments, the hay caught fire.