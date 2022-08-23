"This is not Putin’s war, this is war of Russians," - Polish Foreign Ministry

The European Union is unlikely to agree to stop issuing visas to all Russians.

This is the opinion held by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Piotr Waczyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Polish Radio.

At the same time, he emphasized that Poland supports these restrictions.

"This is not Putin's war, because Putin is not fighting this war, Russians are fighting this war. If their families do not understand this, if their relatives cannot understand what is happening in Ukraine, I think they should also be responsible for this. Because, if Putin did not have the support of his society, he probably would not have waged a war. Despite everything, he is sensitive to how Russians themselves evaluate his policy," Vavzyk said.

Read more: EU-wide ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens is possible - Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

In his opinion, for Germany, the question of morality is not as important as the possibility of doing business with Russia.

Vavzyk reminded that since the beginning of the war, Germany has taken a very neutral position, and the largest military aid to Ukraine is sent by the USA, Great Britain, and Poland.