374 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 723 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of August 23, 2022, more than 1,097 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 374 children died and more than 723 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported this.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 65, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 41.

"A 15-year-old girl died in a medical facility in Lviv from severe injuries she received on August 4 as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Toretsk," the message reads.

It is noted that 2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.