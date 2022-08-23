ENG
Ukraine will receive Western air defense and missile defense systems in fall of 2022, - PO

Ukraine will receive Western anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems in the fall of 2022. The President’s Office is quite optimistic about this.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the President's Office for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership, Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"It is also necessary to close the sky, this is also what the president frankly demonstrates to his partners in all conversations, so we expect an anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system," he said.

According to him, the President's Office is quite optimistic, seeing clear prospects and a time frame when deliveries of these badly needed systems will take place.

"More likely, it will be in the fall," Sibiga answered to a clarifying question about the terms.

