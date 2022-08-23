Ukraine did not give up nuclear weapons, but tandem of USA and Russia took them away, - Kuleba

Ukraine was forced to give up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s when the US and Russia teamed up to take them away. Currently, the Budapest Memorandum does not work, and something must be done, but this topic is very painful for the partners.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with ICTV, Censor.NET reports.

Kuleba calls the Budapest memorandum "stillborn". But he says that he will not blame his predecessors, because then "the USA and the Russian Federation essentially united to take away nuclear weapons from Ukraine."

According to him, it was very difficult to oppose such a tandem in that reality, although now Ukraine, "of course, would not give up nuclear weapons."

"I want us to clearly understand that it was not Ukraine that gave away nuclear weapons. But the tandem of the USA and the Russian Federation - President Clinton and President Yeltsin - took away nuclear weapons from Ukraine. This is a historical truth that needs to be talked about," said Kuleba.

Read more: Speculation that the Ukrainian authorities were not preparing for war is manipulation and taking certain facts out of context - Kuleba

He emphasized that since then Ukraine has been one of the most loyal participants in the global agreement on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. However, according to him, since 2014 it became clear that Budapest is not working, and then the question arises - what to do next.

"If we continue, then we should go to the conference of the participants of the agreement on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and say frankly: nothing has worked, we faithfully show everyone how good it is to give away nuclear weapons, but in fact, there is nothing good in this," said the head of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Speculation that the Ukrainian authorities were not preparing for war is manipulation and taking certain facts out of context - Kuleba

At the same time, he noted that Russia twisted the February statement of President Volodymyr Zelensky criticizing the Budapest Memorandum. According to him, stories about Ukraine's alleged plans to create nuclear weapons are "complete delusion."

"This statement was an element of our brazen diplomacy when we clearly asked the question: so what's next, how long will you pat us on the shoulder, partners, sigh and say that Budapest is not working. So if Budapest is not working, something must be done. Is Ukraine must sit in silence and suffer us to be torn to pieces, just because you do not want to return to this painful subject for you?" - Kuleba added.