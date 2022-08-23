Several explosions were heard in Dnipro: There are facts of rocket fragments falling on private houses
Several sounds similar to explosions were heard in Dnipro.
This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.
"Sounds similar to explosions were heard in Dnipro. An air alert has been announced in the city and region," the publication notes.
"Please stay in shelters. There are already facts of rocket fragments falling on private houses. Details will be later.
We are waiting for official information from the Military Administration," Mayor Borys Filatov emphasized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password