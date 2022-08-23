Several explosions were heard in Dnipro: There are facts of rocket fragments falling on private houses

Several sounds similar to explosions were heard in Dnipro.

This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

"Sounds similar to explosions were heard in Dnipro. An air alert has been announced in the city and region," the publication notes.

"Please stay in shelters. There are already facts of rocket fragments falling on private houses. Details will be later.

We are waiting for official information from the Military Administration," Mayor Borys Filatov emphasized.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Rashists. Damaged houses, gas pipeline, cemetery, - National Police. PHOTOS