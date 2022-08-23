Turkey handed over 50 Kirpi armored vehicles to Ukraine, - mass media

Ankara supplied Kyiv with 50 Kirpi armored vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection.

A source in the Turkish government informed Defense News about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine"

"As part of the agreement, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey delivered the first batch of 50 Kirpi units to Ukraine. There will be further deliveries," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The Turkish company BMC, which produces Kirpi, confirmed the fact of delivery. At the same time, an unnamed representative of the company emphasized that BMC did not participate in the deal, and the Turkish authorities sent armored vehicles from their arsenal to Ukraine.

Defense news reminds that Turkey previously signed contracts with BMC for the purchase of 614 units of Kirpi 1 and 529 units of Kirpi 2. More than 1.5 thousand Kirpi were sold to two hundred foreign buyers.

The Kirpi armored car is equipped with a GPS system, a rearview camera, and an automatic fire extinguishing system. The vehicle has five embrasures for firing small arms, and it can be mounted with 7.62-mm or 12.7-mm machine guns.

Read more: Ukraine will receive Western air defense and missile defense systems in fall of 2022, - PO