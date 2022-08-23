Occupiers gave over 1,000 kidnapped children from Mariupol for illegal adoption

More than 1,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped from Mariupol were illegally adopted in various regions of Russia. We are talking about Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo and Altai.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to LB.ua, the information about this was made public by the Krasnodar administration for family and childhood issues.

More than 300 Ukrainian children illegally taken out of the Ukraine are placed by the Russians in detention facilities in the Krasnodar Territory.

To encourage its citizens to illegally place abducted children, the Russian authorities use a familiar tactic - material payments. For example, for the "adoption" of a kidnapped Ukrainian under the age of three months, the family of Russians will receive a payment of "maternal capital".

The exact number of children removed from the temporarily occupied territories is unknown. As of May, then Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmila Denisova reported that there were more than 182,000.

