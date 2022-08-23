ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10642 visitors online
News War
2 943 13

Occupiers gave over 1,000 kidnapped children from Mariupol for illegal adoption

діти,депортація

More than 1,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped from Mariupol were illegally adopted in various regions of Russia. We are talking about Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo and Altai.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to LB.ua, the information about this was made public by the Krasnodar administration for family and childhood issues.

More than 300 Ukrainian children illegally taken out of the Ukraine are placed by the Russians in detention facilities in the Krasnodar Territory.

To encourage its citizens to illegally place abducted children, the Russian authorities use a familiar tactic - material payments. For example, for the "adoption" of a kidnapped Ukrainian under the age of three months, the family of Russians will receive a payment of "maternal capital".

The exact number of children removed from the temporarily occupied territories is unknown. As of May, then Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmila Denisova reported that there were more than 182,000.

Read more: Several explosions were heard in Dnipro: There are facts of rocket fragments falling on private houses

deportation (173) children (974) Mariupol (1144) occupation (1905) kidnapping (190) Russia (12218)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 