Russian mass media report about "arrival" at terrorist Pushylin’s administration. PHOTOS

Russian mass media report shelling of temporarily occupied Donetsk, there is information about hitting the "administration" of terrorist Denys Pushylin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

"A direct hit to Pushylin's administration was recorded in the center of Donetsk as a result of Ukrainian shelling," the report says.

According to the occupation media, the fire started in the building due to the impact of a projectile.

Watch more: In Donetsk, premises of occupation police were hit. VIDEO