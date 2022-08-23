Summit of Crimean Platform will take place in expanded form, with participation of countries of Latin America and African continent, - Zelensky

60 leaders of different countries will take part in the summit of the Crimean Platform.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, the summit will be held in an expanded form, with the participation of 60 leaders of various countries. The countries of the African continent and the countries of Latin America have joined us," the head of state emphasized.

"We will do everything to de-occupy our Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by any means," Zelensky said, adding that "the Crimean platform is an excellent tool for the de-occupation of Crimea."

Speaking about cooperation with Poland, he noted that there is a question where silence is needed. "I am grateful for this silence, but the most important thing is that our enemy later hears this silence."

