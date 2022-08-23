12 largest enterprises of Mykolaiv region are currently not working because of war, - Kim

At least 12 of the largest enterprises of the Mykolaiv region are currently out of business due to the invasion of the troops of the Russian Federation.

This was announced today at a briefing by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As for the business, business activity and working capital are concerned, everything is very bad: a lot of enterprises are not working, at least 12 of the biggest, they are not working," he said.

At the same time, the head of the RMA noted that "due to the fact that we (in the Mykolaiv region. - Ed.) have military units (the region is in second place in the country), the filling of our budget is still normal."

In addition, according to Kim, agrarians of the Mykolaiv region have already collected more than 80% of grain and are now planning a sowing campaign.

