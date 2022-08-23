Attempt was made on collaborator Telegin in Kherson, he survived, - Russian mass media
The attempt was made on the so-called "deputy head of the internal policy department of the Kherson region" Igor Telehin.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.
It is noted that an improvised explosive device went off.
It is known that Telegin is alive.
