Attempt was made on collaborator Telegin in Kherson, he survived, - Russian mass media

The attempt was made on the so-called "deputy head of the internal policy department of the Kherson region" Igor Telehin.

It is noted that an improvised explosive device went off.

It is known that Telegin is alive.

