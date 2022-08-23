Zelensky about threat of massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day: If they will beat us - they will receive a powerful response

If Russia increases the number of missile attacks during August 23-24, Ukraine’s response will be powerful.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint meeting with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"What will Ukraine do if they attack Kyiv? The same as now. For me, as for the president, I am sure, as for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas are all the same. All our Ukrainians live there. In Kharkiv , Zaporizhzhia. The answer will be the same in these cities as well. They will beat us - they will receive an answer, a powerful answer. I want to say that every day, I think you see it in the information space, every day this answer will increase. That will be all stronger and stronger," said the head of state, commenting on the possibility of an increase in the number of Russian strikes on the capital during the holidays.

He also noted that he has certain information from Ukrainian intelligence and foreign partners about the enemy's plans.

"Our intelligence is working with our partners. We are grateful to them for this information. Is there a threat? There is a threat. It is, I believe, a daily threat. Is there any additional information? We know the priorities for infrastructure objects or for state institutions, but I don't see much changing. Since the first day of the 24th (Feb. - Ed), Russia has been doing this consistently. Can they increase the number of these strikes? Yes, they can do it on the 23rd-24th. This all the information I have. I don't have any other information," Zelensky said.

