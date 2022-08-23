Everyone is afraid of death, but no one is afraid of Russia, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated about the possible provocations of the Russian Federation during the Independence Day of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

Polish President Andrzej Duda was asked whether he is not afraid to be in Kyiv amid reports of possible massive rocket fire and whether he feels safe. Duda said that when he represents his people and the state, he should take into account that such representation is sometimes associated with risks.

At the same time, Zelensky said that his Polish colleague is a brave person.

"There is nothing new that Russia can do specifically for these days. I think that this is not news to anyone. We understand how they act, how they always provoke. I think the question is not that these great people, one among which is Andrzej Duda, who came to us that they are not afraid. I think that everyone is afraid of death. No one wants to die. But no one is afraid of Russia. And this is the most important signal," the head of state emphasized.

Read more: Zelensky about threat of massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day: If they will beat us - they will receive a powerful response