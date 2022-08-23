Format of participation in G20 summit will depend on situation at front, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the format of Ukraine’s participation in the G20 summit is currently unknown and will depend on the situation in the country and at the front.

The head of state said this at a press conference with Polish leader Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the G20, there is still a long time until November. It is too early to talk about anything. I said under what conditions we are ready to be. And I am grateful that we were invited, Ukraine was invited. In what format - it will depend on many factors First of all, for me, from what will happen in our country, on the fields of war, on the battlefields, at the front," the president said.

