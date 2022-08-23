After de-occupation, Crimea, together with all of Ukraine, will become part of European Union, - Zelensky

Only Ukraine is concerned about the real security of Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs.

"Crimea was and is Ukraine. After de-occupation, it will become part of the European Union together with our entire state. The passport of a citizen of Ukraine will also be the passport of the European Union. These are colossal opportunities for all our people living in Crimea," the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelensky, the roads of Crimea will be the roads of the entire European continent, and the ports of Crimea will be the ports of the whole of Europe.

"Only Ukraine is able to connect Simferopol with Berlin, and Yalta with Naples. Only Ukraine cares about the real security of Crimea, that is, the supply of normal clean water, garbage disposal, rules for handling waste, sewage effluents. ... Ukraine will remove the barbed wire that closes the way for ordinary people to the best places and the illegal fences that simply ragged the coast of Crimea.

Only Ukraine will provide free access to beaches, real protection of protected areas and historical sites. And not the one who came to capture, to steal, to humiliate people," the president added.

Read more: Format of participation in G20 summit will depend on situation at front, - Zelensky