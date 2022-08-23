Zelensky on supply of weapons by Poland to Ukraine: Some help needs silence, it is important that enemy hears this silence later

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, who arrived in our country to participate in the second summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv.

Zelensky noted the importance of the presence of friends of Ukraine on such a symbolic day - National Flag Day. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"I am glad to welcome to Ukraine our wonderful neighbor, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. Thank you for being here today, for being with us on the day of our flag and on the eve of the biggest holiday for Ukraine - Independence Day," said the Ukrainian head of state.

The President of Ukraine said that during the meeting with his Polish colleague, the whole complex of issues of bilateral relations, joint protection of the freedom of our peoples and Europe in general was discussed.

"Of course, they talked about defense, security, support, the shelter of Ukrainians, our children in Poland. I am very grateful to you, Andrzej, your wife, your government and the society of friendly Poland, which treat Ukraine so warmly and in a brotherly manner," - Zelensky noted.

He noted that some help requires silence, but it is important that this silence is then heard by the enemy.

"Everything we need now is known in detail to the President of Poland. And we are very grateful for the amount provided by the Polish side, which helps us a lot. For us, for Ukraine, during the war, the issue of support with weapons is a priority." - he emphasized

The President also noted that today, despite aggression from the Russian Federation, the second summit of the Crimean Platform will take place.

"And we will do everything to de-occupy our Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. The Crimean platform is an excellent political tool for discussion and de-occupation of parts of our beautiful state," he said.

For his part, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, noted that it was an honor for him to be next to the President of Ukraine and other partners at the event, which is important for the de-occupation of Crimea.

"Ukraine today is fighting, defending its independence, its integrity from Russian aggression, which did not begin on February 24, but back in 2014, when Russia first attacked Ukraine, starting the de facto occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and first of all, the occupation of Crimea." , - he emphasized.

According to the President of Poland, it is symbolic for Poles and representatives of the Baltic countries to be close to Ukrainians who are fighting against Russian aggression.

Duda also noted that it is a great honor for him to be able to personally congratulate the Ukrainian people on the National Flag Day and Independence Day, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

The President of Poland expressed confidence in the victory of our country in the war with Russia, the return of all occupied territories, and the reconstruction and strengthening of our country. And the Republic of Poland and other democratic partner states will support Ukraine in this, he noted.

"I want you to be sure: Poland and the Poles are with you and will support you until the last day of your struggle. We deeply believe that this will be your victorious struggle, and we stand by you," Duda summed up.