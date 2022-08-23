It is worth continuing to provide military support to Ukraine until Russian Federation stops the war, - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declares the need to provide Ukraine with all necessary military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support to counter Russian aggression.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will never recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea or any other part of Ukrainian territory. In the face of Putin's attack, we must continue to provide our Ukrainian friends with all military support, humanitarian, economic, diplomatic assistance, until Russia stops this terrible war and withdraws its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine," Johnson emphasized during the summit of the Crimean Platform.

According to him, Putin is planning attacks on new parts of Ukraine.

"He wants all of Ukraine, he wants to do with it the same thing he did with Crimea, and he is preparing annexation, preparing more fake referendums," the prime minister said.

The head of the British government drew attention to the fact that after the occupation, the population of Crimea suffered a brutal violation of human rights by the Russian occupation authorities, noting in particular the persecution of Crimean Tatars and arrests.

"Putin is deploying more and more Russian forces on the peninsula, turning it into a military base that threatens the rest of Ukraine," Johnson added.