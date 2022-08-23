Borrell - to Ukrainians: Together we are Europe, and together we are strength. VIDEO

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, addressed the defenders of Ukraine.

He published the video message on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear Ukrainian friends! Today I appeal to your heroic defenders. Together with all the people of Ukraine, you fearlessly defend the sovereignty and independence of your state and the principles of democracy. There can be no compromises regarding your freedom. Admiring your steadfastness, Europe stands side by side with you," Borrell said.

He emphasized that the European Union will help Ukraine rebuild a strong and European state.

"Together we will stand and rebuild a strong, European Ukraine. It is impossible to ease the suffering experienced and bring back so many dead. But the memory of these women and men is our common pain and an incentive to unite for the sake of peace, justice and prosperity. Together we are Europe, and together we are a force," Borrell added.

