We will work to ensure that those guilty of violating human rights in occupied Crimea are punished - von der Leyen

The international community will do everything to ensure that those guilty of violating human rights in the occupied Crimea are punished.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs.

"We are extremely concerned about human rights violations in Crimea, disappearances, torture, murders, persecution of the Crimean Tatar people, intimidation and imprisonment of journalists, as well as human rights defenders... And accordingly, we will work with partners and other countries to expose these violations so that those responsible they were brought to justice," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that since 2014, the occupiers used Crimea, annexed by the Russian Federation, not only as a military base, but also as a testing ground for brutal methods that "now Russia uses in other occupied territories of Ukraine."

