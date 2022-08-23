Stoltenberg called on leaders to provide Ukraine with more weapons and equipment: Winter will be difficult and we can see that war is exhausting

The NATO Secretary General stated that the partners will continue to provide support to Ukraine.

He announced this during his speech at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET reports.

"We are committed to the partnership with Ukraine, we helped to move to NATO standards. The winter will be difficult and we see that the war is exhausting. This is a struggle of will, logistics, so we must continue to support Ukraine. A strong and stable Ukraine is the key to Euro-Atlantic security. We we will continue to be together with Ukraine as long as necessary," Stoltenberg stressed.

According to him, Crimea, occupied and militarized by the Russian Federation, became a springboard for an attack on Ukraine, but "Ukraine has shown the ability to defend itself against aggression and inflict heavy losses on Russia."

"NATO is part of the US-led Contact Group, which is mobilizing support, and I actively urge leaders to provide more weapons and equipment as soon as possible," the Secretary General said.