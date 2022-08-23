In case of trial against defenders of Mariupol, there is no question of negotiations with Russian Federation, - Zelensky
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, notes that the inhumane treatment of the captured defenders of Mariupol, in particular the servicemen of the special purpose regiment "Azov", will make negotiations with the Russian side impossible.
This was stated by the head of state during a press conference with the leader of Poland Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports.
"These are understandable human conditions. If our prisoners are treated exactly as you said, then it is not about "red lines".
