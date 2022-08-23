War must end with just peace based on territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, - Erdogan

The war must end with a just peace based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We believe that the war, which has been going on since February 24, should end with a just peace based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Turkey has made extraordinary efforts to create an effective diplomatic channel to achieve this goal. We have significant achievements in this matter. In particular, we can mention the meeting of foreign ministers in Antalya in March, the peace talks in Istanbul, the grain agreement," Erdogan said.

He emphasized that maintaining the pace, turning this process into a lasting result depends on the actions of the parties on the way to peace.

Read more: Duda called for dismantling of "Nord Stream-2"

"We are determined to continue our efforts, facilitating and mediating tirelessly in the process of restoration and establishing peace," the Turkish president assured.

Erdogan emphasized that international law requires Crimea to be returned to Ukraine. "This is critically important for the entire region and for the world security system, for stability, for maintaining the territorial integrity of Ukraine, its sovereignty, for the political system," he explained.

Erdogan said that Crimea is Ukraine, and Turkey supports Crimea as part of Ukraine. The President of Turkey added that Crimean Tatars are citizens of Ukraine, and Crimea should develop in their interests.