At Crimean Platform summit, Macron urged not to compromise with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the summit of the Crimean Platform, called on the international community not to show "any weakness and spirit of compromise" towards Russia, which continues the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to AFP.

"We cannot have any weakness, any spirit of compromise, because it is about freedom for all and peace in all parts of the globe," he said.

Macron once again called on Russia "to stop hostilities, withdraw its troops from all Ukrainian land and choose diplomacy to restore peace." At the same time, according to the French president, the Europeans are ready to support the "struggle" of Ukraine "for the long term."

"France and the European Union, together with many allies and friends of Ukraine, are doing everything necessary to support your struggle," he said, addressing the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. "Our determination has not changed, and we are ready to support these efforts in the future," he emphasized.