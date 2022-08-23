Enemy tried to advance on Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, but was unsuccessful - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 23, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! 181 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions, the situation remains unchanged. The occupiers used barrel artillery for shelling near Mykolaivka and Iron Bridge in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Uda, Sosnivka, Protopopivka, Slatyne, Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv, Petrivka, Velyki Prohody, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, and Korobochkine with barrel and jet artillery. He carried out airstrikes near Pytomnyk, Kostiantynivka and Verkhniy Saltiv. In order to perform reconnaissance tasks and adjust the artillery fire, the UAV was deployed.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Nortsivka, Dolyna and Dibrivne. He carried out airstrikes near Bohorodychne. In the area of ​​Nova Dmytrivka, the UAV conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the districts of Siversk, Hryhorivka, and Bilenke were hit by artillery fire of various types. The enemy used aviation for strikes near Tatyanivka and Pryshyb. Conducted reconnaissance of the positions of our UAV troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, fire damage was recorded in the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmut and Kodema. Conducted airstrikes near Soledar and Bakhmut. The occupiers made an unsuccessful reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the direction of the village of Zaitseve, and retreated. With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Kodema, Bakhmut, Zaitseve and Kurdyumivka, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy continued shelling from the entire range of artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, and Nevelsky. Airstrikes near Mariinka and Krasnohorivka. With offensive actions, he tried to break through the defenses of our troops and advance in the direction of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, he was unsuccessful, he retreated chaotically.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery near Pavlivka and Velyka Novosilka. He unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva.

In the Zaporozhye direction, enemy fire was recorded in the areas of Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopillia and Vyshneve settlements. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Malynivka, Zaliznychne and Vremivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS to shell the areas of Posad-Pokrovske, Oleksandrivka, Prybuzke, Lupareve, Myrne, Novogrigorivka, Chervona Dolyna, Pervomaiske, Kiselyvka, Lyubomirivka, Andriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, Knyazovka and Ivanivka settlements. Airstrikes near Trudolyubivka, Andriivka, and Novohrihorivka. The enemy actively used UAVs to scout the positions of our troops and adjust artillery fire.

The naval group of the occupiers in the water areas of the Black and Azov seas continues to perform the task of blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depths of the territory of Ukraine.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the information of the General Staff reads.