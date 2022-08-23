Ukraine will not fall into the trap of Minsk-3 or Minsk-5. We refuse to play these games, - Zelensky

This is what he said at a press conference, answering the question of whether the war would be over by winter.

"My main message is simple. We understood the hints and signals that we should move on to the issue of ending (the war. - Ed.) and start talking to the RF. But <...> we are not ready for a ceasefire. We explained that there will be no Minsk-3, Minsk-5 or Minsk-7. We will not play these games, because it's a trap," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has already lost part of its territories, he explained.

The President said that Ukraine would not stabilize the situation, where the Ukrainian troops are now in order to somehow pacify the Russian Federation.

"That is why by winter <...> we want a lot of things," he concluded.

The president stressed that for now there can be no talk of negotiations with Russia as long as the aggressor country accompanies its actions with bloody murders and violence.

"First of all, 'after the war' has not come. This we must all understand. Right now we are at war. Secondly, everything is happening in such a way that negotiations are out of the question for the time being. Thirdly, the narratives that Russia is letting in ... that Ukraine doesn't want peace sound ridiculous, to put it mildly," Zelensky said.

According to the President, Russia is telling everyone by its daily attacks, breakthroughs, offensives or retreats, accompanied by all this bloody killing and violence, that they don't see any negotiations but "these". Everything the Russians have done shows that they don't think about any dialogue at all and never have, Zelensky added.

"They made the decision to occupy our country. Like in '14: they made a decision, but the world didn't give them a good punch in the face, well, they didn't. And they went further and further and further, but we are futher smacking them," he said. - he said.