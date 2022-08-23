We will return the Crimea in any possible way, without consulting with other states, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will return the occupied Crimea in any way it decides itself, without consulting with any state.

"We will return Crimea, because it is our territory, in any way we decide. We will decide on our own, without consultation with any other state in the world," Zelensky stressed.

He noted that "Ukraine does not strike civilians who are both on the territory of another state and on the territory of Ukraine, but temporarily occupied territory."

"We know what we do, we know where there are military facilities or warehouses those or other in the temporarily occupied territories. There the Ukrainian military can work according to the plan", - added the Head of the Ukrainian state.

When asked by a journalist about the possible way to de-occupy Crimea - politically-diplomatic or with military help, President stressed: "We do not choose which way we will put an end to this issue."

"Last year was a different situation. There was no full-scale Russian war against Ukraine. Ukraine continually showed that we were ready for diplomacy, we were striving for it, we did not want people to die... We tried for three years to do that, but you see how it ended," Zelensky said.

He recalled that the Crimean Platform summit was launched last year. "By the way, we talked today about the fact that the Crimean platform is a litmus test of the relationship of states to us, the work of our diplomatic team and how things have changed this year ... There were 46, I think, representations of different states, mostly the European continent." ... This time it is about 60 countries already in the world, the African continent is already represented, and Latin America is represented, "- said Zelensky.

According to him, "the summit went to the political circles of the world... We brought back the issue of Crimea".