De-occupation of Crimea will be a clear signal to all dictators that defeat awaits them - Kuleba

De-occupation of Crimea will send a clear signal to dictators from around the world that because of the violation of peaceful coexistence norms they will face a harsh reaction of the whole world and eventually defeat.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in his closing remarks at the second summit of the Crimean Platform, inforrms Censor.NЕТ referring to UkrInform.

"If Russia had never occupied Crimea, we could have avoided many tragedies. Returning Crimea to Ukraine remains the most effective way to ensure European security. The International Crimea Platform is the only existing international forum aimed at achieving this result diplomatically and politically," Kuleba said.

According to him, the participation of 60 international leaders and organizations in the second summit demonstrates an understanding of what is at stake.

Read more: We will return the Crimea in any possible way, without consulting with other states, - Zelensky

"The de-occupation of Crimea will serve as a clear signal to other dictators from around the world - do not violate the norms of peaceful coexistence, because if you violate it, the united and harsh reaction of the whole world awaits you and in the end you will fail, because the consequences will be unprecedented for your state and for your people," the Ukrainian diplomatic head emphasized.

He noted that it is important for the whole world to send this message, to unite efforts for the sake of it.

"And that is exactly what we have done today," the foreign minister said.

Kuleba congratulated the new members of the Crimean Platform, who joined the common principles and fight for the right cause, and expressed confidence that this international platform will continue to expand and act as a unified coalition.

He said that today's meeting opens a series of international events.

Read more: Crimea is Ukraine, like Donetsk and Luhansk, - Blinken

"We plan to hold two high-level events before the end of 2022 - the parliamentary part of the Crimea Platform in Zagreb, and after that there will be a conference on Black Sea security at the level of defense ministers and foreign ministers to discuss the consequences of Russian activities on shipping and food security," the Ukrainian diplomatic chief said.

In conclusion, Kuleba announced the approval of the Joint Statement on the results of the second summit of the Crimean Platform.