On August 23, 5 tactical drones and a Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupants were destroyed - AFU Air Force

On August 23, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed five operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and a Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupiers.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to AFU Air Force Command.

"Measures to demilitarize the Rashists continue in the Air Force aviation as well. Attack aircraft and bombers never sit idle. There are up to 15 airstrikes per day on positions of occupation troops," the report also says.

