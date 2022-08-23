Occupiers shelled the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv for the third time in a day, a fire broke out - Terekhov

On the evening of August 23, Russian occupation troops shelled the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv for the third time in one day.

It was reported by City Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Third shelling in a day in the Shevchenkivsky district. Fire. There is no information about casualties yet," Terekhov wrote in a telegram.

As previously reported, the occupants shelled this area of Kharkiv on Tuesday afternoon (one casualty) and evening (no casualties).

