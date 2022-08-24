Rashists struck another blow at Zaporizhzhia - secretary of City Council, Kurtev
Around 04:00 a.m., the enemy fired at an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the secretary of the City Council, Anatoly Kurtev.
Around 04:00 a.m., the enemy attacked an infrastructure object in one of the districts of the city.
The relevant services are already working on site. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password