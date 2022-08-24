ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War


Rashists struck another blow at Zaporizhzhia - secretary of City Council, Kurtev

запоріжжя

Around 04:00 a.m., the enemy fired at an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the secretary of the City Council, Anatoly Kurtev.

Around 04:00 a.m., the enemy attacked an infrastructure object in one of the districts of the city.

The relevant services are already working on site. Information about the victims is being clarified.

 


