Yesterday, Russians shelled 4 communities in Sumy region, in total more than 80 "arrivals", - Zhyvytsky

In the Sumy region, the Russians attacked the territories of Esman, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka, in total more than 80 hits.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

At 08:50 a.m., the enemy made 8 hits on Esman.

And at 12:50 - the enemy fired with a mortar - there were 5 hits.

As a result of the mortar shelling of the settlement, the local power line was partially damaged.

At 4:45 p.m., mortar shelling of Myropillia began, there were 5 hits.

The Russians fired mortar fire at Krasnopillia, 21 hits.

Velyka Pysarivka: from 7:25 p.m. artillery shelling continued, totaling more than 30 "arrivals" from barrel artillery.

According to Zhyvytsky, there were no losses in all cases.

The consequences of the shelling of Velyka Pysarivka are being clarified.

