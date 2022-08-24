In southern direction, AFU destroyed 13 Rashists, ammunition depot and enemy equipment, - OC "South"

On the southern lines of defense, the Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the enemy, destroying their ammunition depot, 13 invaders, and military equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"During the day of the battle, the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes on our positions by attack aircraft and helicopter pairs. Without our losses.

Instead, our 3 helicopter strikes against the concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment in Novovoznesenske, Arkhangelske, and Pravdyno together with the work of missile and artillery units have resulted in the reduction of the enemy army by 13 Rashists, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" and 3 units of automobile equipment.

The ammunition depot has already been traditionally destroyed. This time in Novovoskresenske. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated," the message reads.

