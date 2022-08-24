In Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, occupiers waged offensive battles without success, in Sloviansk direction - they were forced to flee - General Staff

The occupiers waged unsuccessful offensive battles in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. In the Sloviansk direction, the Ukrainian military inflicted fire damage on the invaders and forced them to flee.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this on Facebook.

Thus, the one hundred and eighty-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, and restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses.

Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile attacks on civilian objects in the territory of Ukraine. Do not ignore air raid signals.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy shelled the Tovstodubove settlement of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding previously occupied lines.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Karasivka, Borshchova, Peremoha, Ruska Lozova, Zamulivka, Bazaliivka, Pushkarne, Mospanove, Slobozhanske, Husarivka and Chepil settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy launched airstrikes near Mospanovoe, Husarivka, and Prydianka. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Dementiyvka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire near Krasnopillia and Mazanivka. Tried to conduct reconnaissance near Bohorodychne. Our soldiers inflicted fire damage on the occupiers and forced them to flee.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues active operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, he carried out shelling from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Siversk, Zakitne, and Rozdolivka. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Zvanivka and Raihorodoka.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytseve, and Bilohorivka settlements. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Bakhmutske and Kodema. There was no success.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types near Mariinka, Pisky, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, and Zalizne. Made an airstrike near Nevelske. He led offensive battles in the direction of the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. There was no success.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the regions of Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar were affected by the fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Vremivka, Olhivske, and Orestopil settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Olhivske and Novopole. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Shcherbaki, Stepovoe, and Vasylivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces.

He used barrel and rocket artillery to shell the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zoria, Tavriyske, Zasillia, Novomykolaivka, Shiroke, Kobzartsi, Partizanske, Lozove, Bila Krynytsia, Dobrianka, Osokorivka, Potemkine and Trudoliubivka. Carried out airstrikes near Potemkine and Lozove. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Sukhy Stavok and Velyke Artakove settlements.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers are suffering losses in all directions where hostilities are ongoing.