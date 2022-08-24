ENG
Strikes on "administration" of terrorist Pushylin in Donetsk were staged by Russians, - ISW

The Russian occupiers staged a shelling of the "administration of the leader of the DPR" Denys Pushylin in Donetsk to justify the attacks on Ukrainian government buildings on August 24, on Independence Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that Pushilin was absent at the time of the shelling.

"Russian mass media presented the attack as a direct Ukrainian attack on the DPR government building, potentially with the aim of creating informational conditions for appropriate attacks on Ukrainian government buildings on Independence Day," the report said.

