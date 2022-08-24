On August 24, Ka-52 helicopter of Russian occupiers was destroyed in eastern direction, - Air Force

Today, August 24, a Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupiers was destroyed in the eastern direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Around one in the morning on August 24, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demilitarized a Ka-52 helicopter belonging to the Russian occupiers in the eastern direction," the message reads.

