Occupiers set fire to Dnipro, Nikopol, and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. They hit with rockets, "Hrad" and "Uragan", - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Last night, the Russian occupiers attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The night was a continuous air alert... We were hit with rockets, "Hrad" and "Uragan"... The Russian army covered three districts with fire - Dnipro, Nikopol, and Kryvy Rih," he said.

According to Reznichenko, two enemy X-22 missiles flew into the Dnipro district. The explosion caused a fire. Firefighters put out the flames. Information about the dead and injured is being ascertained.

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district four times with heavy artillery and "Hrad".

A family was injured in Marhanets. The husband and wife received medical help and are being treated at home. In the city, two houses were destroyed, more than 10 were damaged.

"The Russians fired 20 shells at Nikopol. There is destruction of housing. People were not injured. One house was destroyed in Chervonogrihorivka, several were mutilated. People were not injured," the head of the region said.

It is also reported that Russian "Uragans" shelled Karpiv and Shyroke in the Kryvy Rih district. In the village of Koshove, the power line was cut off.