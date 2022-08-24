Independence tastes like earth, blood, death and tears. Whoever fights, he knows - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, addressed the nation on the occasion of the country’s 31st Independence Day.

Here is the full text of Zaluzhny's address.

"How can you feel independence?

Those who fight for it know its taste. It is the taste of the earth that goes into the skin. The taste of blood and death permeates the air. The salty taste of tears.

Independence is a responsibility that lies on your shoulders. You lead into battle and you know that not everyone will return with it. Both the living and the dead remain with you forever. On conscience. And in memory.

Independence has a voice. This is the voice of the ancestors. They died in battles, in GULAGs, bloated from hunger, and paved the roads of empires with their bones. It is the cry of mothers who are burying their children. The voice of those who in peaceful cities and villages are asking for help under the ruins of their destroyed homes. The voice of our children, who did not choose the time and place of birth, but who had to live during the Great War.

Independence is possible only when there are people ready to fight for it.

Thank you, defenders, of Ukraine! It is an honor to serve with you.

Eternal memory to fallen heroes!

Eternal glory to the living!

Glory to Ukraine!"

Ukrainian soldiers were also congratulated by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the AFU Serhii Naev.

"Today, we are united in our struggle, more than ever, and therefore we will definitely persevere, preserve territorial integrity, restore the country, and move forward towards universal human values and peaceful European coexistence," he said.