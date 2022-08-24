ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,700 people, 234 planes, 199 helicopters, 1,924 tanks and 4,243 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 24, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 45,700.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 45,700 (+150) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 1924 (+3) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 4243 (+5) units,
  • artillery systems - 1036 (+3) units,
  • MLRS - 266 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 147 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 199 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 819 (+2),
  • cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3160 (+10) units,
  • special equipment - 99 (+0).

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,700 people, 234 planes, 199 helicopters, 1,924 tanks and 4,243 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the General Staff notes.

Russian Army (8803) Armed Forces HQ (3951) liquidation (2301) elimination (4895) arms (857) losses (2005)
