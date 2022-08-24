Results of 6-month invasion: Russian advance is minimal, there are not enough fighters, morale is undermined, - British intelligence

Putin failed to implement his plan to overthrow the government in Ukraine and occupy most of the territories. The war turned out to be expensive and strategically harmful for Russia. She found herself in international isolation, her prospects are bleak.

This is stated in the summary of intelligence of Great Britain, published by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom, Censor.NET reports.

Intelligence agencies say that since 2014, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has sought to use a combination of military force and "coercive" diplomacy to increase Russian influence in Ukraine and interfere in the country's sovereign affairs.

"Six months ago, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the goal of overthrowing the government and occupying most of the country. By April, Russian leaders realized that this had failed and returned to more modest targets in eastern and southern Ukraine," the review said.

Read more: Independence tastes like earth, blood, death and tears. Whoever fights, he knows - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

It is noted that the Russian offensive in Donbas is advancing minimally, and they are expecting a major counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and operationally, the occupying army is experiencing a shortage of ammunition, vehicles, and personnel.

"Morale in many parts of Russia's armed forces is poor, the army has degraded significantly. Putin's diplomatic power has diminished, and his long-term economic prospects are bleak. Six months have passed and Russia's war has turned out to be expensive and strategically damaging," the summary concluded.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,700 people, 234 planes, 199 helicopters, 1,924 tanks and 4,243 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS