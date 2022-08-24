At night, occupiers attacked Kharkiv and district with anti-aircraft missiles and S-300, 4 people were injured, - Synehubov

In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers intensified their shelling of populated areas.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russian invaders, who cannot overcome the resistance of our defenders on the battlefield, have intensified their insidious attacks on peaceful residents of Kharkiv and the region.

On August 23, around 09:00 p.m., the enemy shelled the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv with MLRS, presumably with cluster munitions. Residential buildings were damaged. A 38-year-old man was injured. At around 11:00 p.m., a rocket exploded over the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv, previously with Kalibr. As a result, residential buildings were damaged, a fire broke out, and the windows of a house in the Novobavarvy district were broken.

At night in Kharkiv, medics hospitalized a 33-year-old woman with an explosive injury. Her 5-year-old daughter was so severely stressed by the shelling that she also needed the help of doctors.

Around 00:30 at night, the enemy launched a missile attack, first with S-300 missiles, on the village of Dokuchaevske in the Kharkiv district. The farm building was destroyed, and a large-scale fire broke out. No casualties.

During the past day, the enemy shelled Kharkiv and the settlements of Kharkiv, Chuguiiv, and Bohoduhiv districts. Commercial buildings were damaged in Kharkiv. A 61-year-old civilian was injured. Forest fires occurred in the Chuguiiv district due to shelling.

During yesterday's day, the enemy massively shelled the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. Four fires broke out in the village at once. Residential and commercial buildings were damaged. A 59-year-old man was injured.

Fighting continues on the front line. The enemy is shelling our positions with rocket and barrel artillery, conducting reconnaissance with the help of UAVs. Our defenders give the invaders a decent rebuff and inflict significant losses.