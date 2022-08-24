In morning, occupiers shelled Novy Buh in Mykolaiv region, 9 people were injured, including 2 children, - Kim

On the morning of August 24, approximately at 04:30 a.m., Novy Buh was shelled.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaly Kim, based on the information of the district military administrations and the SES of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.

"On the morning of August 24, approximately at 04:30 a.m., there were shellings in Novy Buh. It is known that as a result, a fire broke out on the roof of a two-story residential building and several other buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, 9 people were injured, 2 of them children. Detailed information is being clarified. Services to eliminate the consequences of shelling are working on the spot," the message says.

Shelling also continued in the region.

The Mykolaiv district: Information on the consequences of hostilities was not received.

The Bashtansky district: Yesterday, August 23, shelling was recorded outside the Shiroke village. Around 12:00 there was an air raid. Included in one residential building, agricultural buildings in the household, and in open areas. Around 05:00 p.m. and throughout the night, there was shelling outside the settlements on the territory of the community. There are no casualties.

Today, August 24, around 01:00, there were shellings in the Yavkin Starostyn district. There are damaged houses. The number of destructions is being specified. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Bereznehuvate. The village of Vysunsk came under fire. Tonight, around 01:00 a.m., there were shellings in Bereznehuvate. As a result of the shelling, two two-story residential buildings were destroyed and a fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified.

In the Voznesenske and Pervomayske districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.

