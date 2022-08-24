Zelensky congratulated on Independence Day: "Enemy was waiting for flowers and applause, but he hears "claps" and receives wreaths". VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day.

He reminds us that Russia declared war on us six months ago. On February 24, all of Ukraine heard explosions and gunshots.

"And on August 24, we should not have heard the words "Happy Independence Day". On February 24, they told us: "You have no chance". On August 24, we say: "Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!"", the head of state notes.

He also adds that in these six months we have changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves. Now we know for sure who is really our brother and friend, and who is not even a casual acquaintance. Who did not lose his name and reputation, and who worried that the terrorists would save face. Who doesn't really need us, but where the door is really open for us. We understood who is who. And the whole world learned who Ukrainians are. And what is Ukraine. No one will say about it anymore: it is somewhere over there, near Russia.

"We began to respect ourselves. We understood that despite all the help and support, no one but us will gnaw away our independence. And we united. We didn't have the HIMARS yet, but we had people who were ready to stop tanks with their bare hands "They were not ready to close our sky, but we had people who were ready to cover their native land," Zelensky adds.

"In all world history textbooks, there will be a chapter "Times when Ukraine united the world". When democracy grew teeth again. When tyranny receives an answer in the language it understands. Someone said: Europe is no longer a player. Weak, divided, passive, sleepy. Ukraine has cheered up the whole continent. Europe is coming out on the square. Europe is introducing tough sanctions. Europe unanimously recognizes that Ukraine is a future member of the European Union," the president noted.

According to him, today people dictate trends and rules of behavior to the authorities. It is a shame to be indifferent, inactive, slow. Being indecisive and too cautious is a shame. It is shameful to speak sluggishly, vaguely, and too diplomatically. Not supporting Ukraine is a shame. And to say that Ukraine is tiring is a shame. This is a very comfortable position: fatigue is a cover to close your eyes. And today we hear from world leaders and ordinary citizens: we will be with you until the end, until your victory.

We always paid tribute to all the fighters for independence, called this day the main holiday, and the blue-yellow flag - a shrine. They put their hands to their hearts while singing the national anthem, proudly saying "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!".

"On February 24, we had to confirm our words with deeds. On this day, the second all-Ukrainian referendum actually took place. Again - the main question. Again - a decisive choice. But this time we had to say "yes" to independence not on the ballot, but in our soul and conscience. Go not to the precinct, but to the military commissariat, territorial harrowing, volunteer movement, information troops, or simply work steadily and conscientiously at your place, at full strength, for a common goal," the greeting reads.

"We have all changed...We have made a choice. For some it is Mariupol. For some it is Monaco. But we know who is more. And we have finally become truly united. A new nation that was born on February 24, at 04:00 a.m. Not born, but reborn. A nation that didn't cry, didn't scream, wasn't afraid. Didn't run away. Didn't surrender. And didn't forget. This flag will be everywhere, where it should be by right. And in Donbas. And in Crimea. The enemy thought we would be greeted with flowers and champagne. Instead, he received wreaths and Molotov cocktails. He was waiting for an ovation, but he heard "claps". The occupier believed that in a few days there would be a parade in the center of our capital. Today, you can see this "parade" on Khreschatyk. Proof that enemy equipment can appear in the center of Kyiv only in this form. Burnt, ruined, and destroyed," the President adds.

Він також наголошує, що нам неважливо, яка у вас армія, нам важливо, яка в нас земля. Ми будемо битися за неї до кінця.

"We have held on for six months. It is difficult for us, but we have clenched our fists and are gnawn our fate. Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? Before we said: peace. Now we say: victory. We will not seek an understanding with the terrorists. Although we understand the Russian language, which you came to defend. And they killed thousands of people whom they came to liberate. And Johnson, who speaks English, is much more understandable and close to us than murderers, rapists, and marauders who did all this in Russian," he adds.

Zelensky also notes that we do not sit down at the negotiating table because of fear, with a gun at our temples. For us, the most dangerous iron is not rockets, planes, tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters.

"And we will raise our hands only once - when we celebrate our victory. All over Ukraine. Because we do not trade our lands and our people. For us, Ukraine is all of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concessions or compromises. We do not know these words, they were destroyed by rockets on February 24. Donbas is Ukraine. And we will return it, whatever the path may be. Crimea is Ukraine. And we will return it. Whatever this path will be. Don't want your soldiers to die? Free our lands. Don't want your mothers to cry? Free our lands. These are our simple and clear conditions," he said to the Russians.

"We meet this day in different places. Some are in trenches and dugouts, in tanks and IFWs, on the sea, and in the air. They are fighting for independence on the front lines. Some are on the road, in cars, trucks, and trains. They are fighting for independence, delivering what is necessary to those on the front lines. And someone is on a smartphone or at a computer. And also fights for independence - collecting funds so that those on the road have something to carry to those on the front lines. We we meet this day in different circumstances, conditions and even in different time zones, but with a single goal - preservation of independence and victory of Ukraine!" - sums up Zelensky.