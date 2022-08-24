There is currently no threat of ground operation from Belarus, - Defence Intelligence

Currently, there is no threat of a ground operation by the Republic of Belarus.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this in an interview with the opposition Belarusian publication Nexta, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that Belarus is already participating in the war against Ukraine in one way or another, there is currently no threat of a ground operation by the Belarusian state.

According to the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine, the authorities of Ukraine are working out various scenarios, including an invasion by Belarus. "Although Belarus is already participating in the war, providing its airfields for airstrikes on Ukrainian population centers, repairing damaged Russian military equipment and recruiting Belarusians to participate in direct hostilities against Ukraine," the report says.

