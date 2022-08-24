Enemy shelled Mala Danylivka with cluster munitions and hitting Derhachy in Kharkiv region with artillery, - Synehubov

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the enemy increases the terror of the civilian population of the Kharkiv region.

Oleg Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the occupiers shelled Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district with cluster munitions. Private houses and infrastructure were damaged. Unfortunately, 2 civilians were injured. Now they are being helped by medics. Information is being clarified," he notes.

Synegubov also reports that just now the enemy is shelling Dergachi from artillery.

"I would like to remind you that a curfew is in effect today throughout the day in the territory of the Kharkiv region. The risk of shelling is very high. If possible, stay in shelters," the head of the region summarizes.

